Uttar Pradesh to have cyber help desk in every police station

The Uttar Pradesh Police has decided to set up a cyber help desk (CHD) at every police station across the state, given the rising cybercrime cases in recent times, and also to instill the technical know-how to deal with such cases.

According to official sources, as part of the drive, the police will also create awareness with the help of various initiatives as to how can people protect themselves from falling prey to cyber-criminals.

At least two trained cops with expertise in handling cyber-crime cases will be appointed at every CHD.

Currently, there are 18 cyber police stations at range police offices across the state.

Apart from the lodging of FIRs at these cyber police stations, cases of cyber-fraud and cheating often come up at police stations and get registered under different sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Moreover, the police authorities have also issued a helpline number for the victims of cyber-crimes and people can also register their complaints through phones.

Police officials said that most cyber-crime cases are related to cyber frauds/financial frauds and advised that if corrective measures are initiated at the right time, the amount can be frozen so that victims do not lose money.

Officials feel that most cyber-fraud victims lack knowledge as to what measures they should take after becoming a victim of cyber-crime and run from pillar to post to get their money back but to no avail.

They added that the training of policemen would be completed soon.