UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration for 60244 posts begins today; know how to apply

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: The registration for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 will begin on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The applicants will be able to apply for the UP Police Constable posts through the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) at uppbpb.gov.in.

The registration will remain open till January 16, 2024. However, the candidates applying for the UP Police Constable posts will be able to pay the application fees till January 18, 2024.

Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board had announced a recruitment drive to fill up 60244 posts in the state police department.

Advertisement

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Here is how to apply

Log on to the official website of UPPBPB which is – uppbpb.gov.in. Click on recruitment link available on the home page of the website. Candidates will be directed to a new UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 link. Click on the link and a registration link will open. Register yourself and fill the application form. Make the payment of application fees and click on submit. The registration fees for all the candidates is Rs 400. Download and keep the hard copy of the registration form.