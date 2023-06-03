UP all set to be a flag-bearer of ‘White Revolution’

Uttar Pradesh aims to become a model in realizing the goal of White Revolution thanks to the Mission Million Sexed Artificial Insemination, a technique where the offspring from artificial insemination will predominantly be female calves, with a probability of up to 90 per cent.

The technique will lead to an increase in milk production, providing a permanent solution to the issue of unproductive cattle, officials here said. Within two to three years, there will be a significant improvement in milk production.

Dr Rakesh Kumar Shukla, president of Uttar Pradesh Veterinary Service Association, said here on Saturday that the dairy sector is an area of great potential in terms of employment at the local level and development of the country. Approximately eight crore families in India are associated with this sector, which is growing at a rate of around 8.9 per cent annually.

He said: “The current value of this sector is approximately $124.93 billion, and it is estimated to reach $227.53 billion by 2030. Thus, the dairy sector is a vast field with extensive possibilities in terms of employment and economic contributions.”

According to Dr BK Singh of Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Development Council, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh is the highest milk-producing state with the largest population. Increasing awareness about health and improved economic conditions will further enhance these opportunities.

According to Dr Sanjeev Srivastava of the Central Animal Breeding Institute, the weight of sperm in male animals varies based on their activity level. Some active sperms are heavier than others. Through the spermatozoa technique, active spermatozoa are separated based on their weight.

In traditional AI or natural reproduction, the ratio of male to female offspring is 50:50. With this new technique, only female offspring will be produced, and the likelihood of this exceeds 90 percent. By using this technique, it will be possible to increase the number of females and double the milk production in a few years.