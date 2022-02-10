PM Modi’s interview before UP polls draws flak from opposition leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interview with ANI a day before the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh has drawn sharp reactions from the leaders of opposition parties.

Harish Rawat, a Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, posted a video on India’s only multilingual micro-blogging platform ‘Koo’ to take potshots at the PM. “There is a huge difference between what the PM says and what is the truth. His party (BJP) had no role in the freedom struggle of India, that is why always try to deride the Congress. This isn’t our fault,” he said.

Harish Rawat –

The spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party, Fakhrul Hasan Chand, even questioned the credibility of the Election Commission. “Hello EC. You must have seen the political interview of Modiji. Now, please ensure voting tomorrow. There is nothing else you can do.”

Fakhrul Chand –

Rohit Agarwal, the spokesperson of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, also raised questions about the PM’s interview a day before the polling. “BJP constantly finds new ways to influence the elections. Tomorrow is the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh. The interview of the honourable Prime Minister is an open violation of the election code of conduct,” he posted.

Rohit Agarwal –

The 58 constituencies spread across 11 districts of Western UP are voting on Thursday.