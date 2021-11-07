PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway on Nov 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 340-km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on November 16. The Expressway will connect eastern and western Uttar Pradesh.

Built at a cost of Rs 42,000 crore, the Expressway starts from Chand Sarai village in Lucknow. It will pass through Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the construction of the six-lane Purvanchal Expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur via Azamgarh. The Expressway can be expanded to eight lanes in the future.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government claims that the Expressway will not only open the way for industrial activities but will also give boost to the development of Purvanchal and provide employment to a large number of people.