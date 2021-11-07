Follow Us:
  1. Home / Uttar Pradesh / PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway on Nov 16

PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway on Nov 16

The Expressway will connect eastern and western Uttar Pradesh.

IANS | Lucknow | November 7, 2021 6:21 pm

Purvanchal Expressway, Narendra Modi

(Representational Image; Source: iStock)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 340-km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on November 16. The Expressway will connect eastern and western Uttar Pradesh.

Built at a cost of Rs 42,000 crore, the Expressway starts from Chand Sarai village in Lucknow. It will pass through Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the construction of the six-lane Purvanchal Expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur via Azamgarh. The Expressway can be expanded to eight lanes in the future.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government claims that the Expressway will not only open the way for industrial activities but will also give boost to the development of Purvanchal and provide employment to a large number of people.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

PM Modi greets Gujarati on State's new year
PM lays foundation of projects worth Rs 180 cr in Kedarnath
Modi celebrates Diwali with troops of Nowshera Brigade that conducted surgical strike in PoJK