PM Modi to inaugurate Ganga Expressway in Saharanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been to the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate projects and lay the foundation stones in recent months will this time visit Shahjahanpur to lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Saharanpur will take place on 18 December where he will lay the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in the afternoon.

The 594 Km long six-lane Ganga Expressway to be built at a cost of Rs 36,200 crore will pass through important cities and towns of eastern and western Uttar Pradesh starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut and will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

The expressway will pass further pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj, some of the electorally important cities and towns of Uttar Pradesh connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.

A 3.5 Km long airstrip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the Expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the Ganga Expressway, according to a PMO note here.

The expressway seeks to give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism, etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region, note further added.

According to the government it is driven by Prime Minister’s vision to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country. From Meerut to Prayagraj, the proposed Expressway will pass through 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh, connecting western and eastern regions of the state.

To be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, it will become the longest expressway of UP.