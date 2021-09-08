NITI Aayog gives top ranking to 6 UP hospitals

The Niti Aayog has ranked six district hospitals in Uttar Pradesh as top performers.

This was done in an assessment undertaken for the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Niti Aayog assessed the performance of 700-plus government hospitals across India on 10 framework indicators, evaluated the hospitals in three domains: structure, processes and output/outcomes.

According to the government spokesman, the rankings showed that four hospitals, including Balrampur Hospital, Lucknow, were found to be the best in the OPD consultations category.

In the surgical productivity index, the Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital, Prayagraj, has been ranked best in the country.

Other Uttar Pradesh hospitals in the list included Malkhan Singh District hospital Aligarh, RNM district hospital Firozabad, district women hospital Mau and combined district hospital in Kannauj which got the top slot in ‘ratio of paramedical staff in a position to IPHS Norms’.

The background document on the exercise titled, ‘The Health of Hospital’, said, “Despite large funding allocation for district hospitals, as well as their critical role in healthcare provision, there is no comprehensive system to assess their performance based upon their outcomes.”

It also showed that a list of indicators and their weightage was drawn after consultation with the states.

Data from the Hospital Management Information System was used to rank hospitals.

Health officers said Niti Aayog has asked for a background note of the best hospitals in a pre-decided format for release of the rankings in an official report which aims to provide a template for emulation.