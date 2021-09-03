‘Mystery fever’, dengue claim many lives in Western UP; Lucknow, Kanpur see deluge of patients as fear of ‘Third Wave’ creates panic

Even as the COVID pandemic related infections and fatalities are showing a decline, some disturbing reports of the breakout of a ‘mystery fever’ and dengue have rattled the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

As of Wednesday late evening, at least five people were reported to have succumbed to fever and dengue-related complications. Out of the five, three people were admitted to the emergency ward of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College, also known as Hallet Hospital.

One of the deceased had symptoms of severe pneumonia with an upper respiratory tract infection. According to the doctors who treated upon him, he died due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) which is commonly seen in those infected with the coronavirus.

One of the deceased, 25-year-old Jai Singh died of shock due to brain swelling and fever. Anjani Srivastava, 65, had pneumonia while Shankar Lal, 38, died of ARDS i.e. pneumonia in both lungs.

38-year-old Laxmi Prajapati had developed breathing problems and subsequently stopped breathing after catching a fever. Neha, who was admitted to a private hospital after developing dengue, was undergoing treatment for several days but she also died on Wednesday.

The health department is not able to figure out if these five deaths have any relation with COVID as the COVID tests of all five were negative. Doctors say that the COVID test is showing negative results in patients adding that the flu virus is quite complex.

Prof RK Maurya, the Principal Superintendent of GSVM Medical College said that the number of patients with viral fever is increasing rapidly and more than 200 beds are full of such patients. “The situation is frightening and in such a situation preparations are on to increase the beds. Efforts are being made to separate the wards of very serious patients.”

Apart from Kanpur, cases of ‘mystery fever’ are also being reported from the state capital Lucknow where more than 400 viral patients, including 40 children, have been admitted to various government hospitals in the past two days. More than 20 per cent of patients in the OPD are complaining of fever, cold, and congestion.

While doctors term these cases as seasonal flu due to changing weather conditions, there is panic among the patients who fear that this may be the beginning of the third wave of the COVID pandemic.

Hospitals have been instructed not to attend patients in the OPD section without conducting a COVID antigen test.

In Ferozabad district, the death toll due to dengue and the viral fever has climbed to 50, official sources said on Friday.

“So far, 50 people have died due to dengue and viral fever. 10 areas — nine blocks and a Nagar Nigam area — in the district are affected,” Chief Medical Officer Dinesh Kumar Premi said in a statement.

There are 36 active camps in the district and 3,719 people, including those who have a fever, are undergoing treatment there, he added.

It is now over a week that western parts of Uttar Pradesh have been reporting deaths among children due to what has been dubbed as “Mystery Fever” which is characterized by high fever, sudden drop in blood platelet count and, in some cases, severe dehydration.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar (NOIDA) administration has also issued an alert regarding the cases of viral fever and instructed health workers to take note of people who were having a temperature.

Apart from Kanpur, Lucknow and Firozabad, the disease has gripped Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Etawah and Kasganj.

(With agency inputs)