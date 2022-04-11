Follow Us:
Man shot at after argument at petrol pump in UP’s Prayagraj

The police have launched a manhunt for the assailant.

SNS | New Delhi | April 11, 2022 2:27 pm

Prayagraj, petrol station

Photo: IANS

A man was gravely injured after being shot at a petrol station in the Nawabganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district by another guy on Monday

Anuj Mishra, 32, was getting gas for his two-wheeler when another man arrived, and the two got into a furious dispute over a minor matter, according to reports.

The unidentified man pulled out a gun and fired at Mishra, who attempted to flee. Mishra collapsed to the ground after another shot from the accused.

The 32-year-old male was brought to a local hospital and police were notified. He’s presently in a district hospital, where his condition is described as critical.

The police have launched a manhunt for the assailant.

“We are gathering information and have also scanned the CCTV footage from the area. We will catch the accused soon,” said a police spokesperson.
(with inputs from IANS)

TAGS :

