UP man kills daughter to frame his ex-paramour, brother

A man has confessed to have killed his minor daughter only to frame his rivals.

The man, Babloo Prajapati, was arrested on Saturday, hours after he killed his daughter.

According to police reports, a 13-year-old-girl, Maya, was hacked to death in the Dhaura village under Mauranipur police circle in Jhansi on Friday.

Her father, Babloo Prajapati, had claimed that nine persons (including two women), of which seven were known, had committed the crime.

Babloo had told police that the accused snatched his axe and attacked him.

He said that he ran for his life and managed to escape, but his daughter Maya was hacked to death.

An FIR was lodged against all the nine accused under Section 147, 148, 149, 307 and 302 of IPC.

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shivhari Meena said that after the incident came to light, a heavy police force along with a dog squad and forensic team had reached the spot.

“We smelled something amiss right from the beginning. Upon detailed investigation, we found many facts that did not corroborate the story narrated by Babloo,” said the SSP.

Later on, after sustained interrogation based on forensic facts, Babloo broke down and admitted his crime.

He confessed that he killed his daughter on Friday near the river in the Dhaura village just to falsely implicate his ex-paramour and his brother. He did this after he had a breakup with his paramour who was one of the accused in the case earlier. He had an affair with the woman for over a decade.

In past months, the woman had withdrawn from the relationship. In addition, Babloo had lent Rs 30,000 to her brother which he had not returned.

Thereafter, Babloo hatched a plan to eliminate his daughter and implicate the rival party.

“We have arrested Babloo for the murder of his daughter on the basis of his acceptance of the crime and other vital proofs. We have further added Sections 376 (3), 201 of IPC and Section 3/4 (2) of POCSO Act to the FIR,” said the SSP.