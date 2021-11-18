Man claiming to be BJP member charged with extortion

An ENT specialist from Rae Bareli has accused a man, who claimed himself to be a BJP member, of demanding Rs 10 lakh and threatening to kill him.

The doctor, Shiv Kumar, has alleged that one Santosh Kumar Pandey reached his house late on June 12 night and introduced himself as a BJP member. Pandey demanded Rs 10 lakh and forcibly took away Rs 1 lakh from him.

“He continued to demand money from me and threatened to kill me if I did not fulfil his demand. Pandey owns a medical store in the city and whenever I used to be on duty at the district hospital, he would walk in and pressurise me to ask patients to buy medicines from his medical store only,” the doctor said.

The doctor said when Pandey continued to harass him, he decided to lodge a report.

“I have also made a video where the accused is seen threatening me for life,” he said.

Circle officer, Rae Bareli, Vandana Singh said an FIR had been registered against Pandey under charges of voluntarily causing hurt and extortion, and also under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015.

She said the video made by the doctor was being scrutinised and Pandey’s statement would be recorded soon.