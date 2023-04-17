Follow Us:
Leopard climbs tree to escape attack by stray dogs in Pilibhit

Statesman News Service | Pilibhit | April 17, 2023 8:04 pm

In a bizarre incident, a leopard was forced to climb a tree to save his life from stray dogs in a village of Puranpur police station area on Monday. Villagers made a funny video of the incident which went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Banjariya village of Puranpur Kotwali area.

A Forest Department team told the media, quoting the villagers, the leopard that had entered the village was surrounded by a pack of village dogs. When the leopard could not find a way to escape, climbed a tree to save his life.

Later, with the efforts of the Forest officials, the leopard climbed down the tree and escaped into the jungle.

 

