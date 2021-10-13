Follow Us:
  1. Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP law min meets kin of BJP worker, driver killed in Lakhimpur violence

UP law min meets kin of BJP worker, driver killed in Lakhimpur violence

Earlier, UP law minister has assured that people involved in the violence will be punished and since the matter is sub-judice, opposition parties should not politicise the incident.

ANI | Lakhimpur Kheri | October 13, 2021 1:20 pm

IANS

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday met the families of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Shubham Mishra and car driver Hari Om who were killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Last week, assuring that people involved in violence will be punished, the UP law minister had said the matter is sub-judice and the opposition parties should not politicize the incident.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3.

Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body of several farmer unions, had issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra, while the others had been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Govt will deal with pre-poll violence firmly: Manipur CM
NCB chief not under watch: Maha Home Minister
Mother, 4-yr-old daughter killed in B'luru; 4 teams formed