Kanpur city will regain its splendour and we will make all efforts for it, says AK Sharma

AK Sharma, the Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), paid a visit to Kanpur on Tuesday. He also attended a party (BJP) meeting that was held at the Merchant Chamber Hall of Kanpur after which he was accorded a welcome at the party office. Sharma also visited Baba Anandeshwar Dham and paid his obeisance at the holy shrine.

“Kanpur city has already fascinated me and the industry here used to be the centre of attraction across the country and the world but unfortunately, in the last three to four decades, Kanpur has lost its original glory,” Sharma said while talking to the media.

“Kanpur used to be the hotspot of commercial and industrial activities but sadly it is not the same anymore but these problems can be solved by sitting along with the traders and finding solutions to their problems,” he added.

Industrialists and entrepreneurs shared their grievances with the BJP vice president who assured them of timely and effective resolution to their problems.

“Kanpur’s Merchant Hall is a historic place and I got the opportunity to interact with many people from different walks of life. We will solve the problems together with mutual help, support, and understanding especially the ones faced by the merchants. I am very sure that Kanpur city will regain its splendour and we will make all efforts for it,” he concluded.