UP issues fresh guidelines for festive season

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a fresh set of guidelines to maintain law and order and communal harmony in view of the upcoming Shardiya Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dussehra festivals, and Chehallum. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for strict compliance with the instructions given by the state government for the prevention of the Covid pandemic.

According to the instructions issued on Sunday by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Avanish Kumar Awasthi, it has been said that while granting permission for the setting up of Durga Puja Pandal and Ramlila pandals, care should be taken that public movement and traffic is not affected.

The idols should be installed in the traditional but empty spaces, their size should be kept as small as possible and there should not be more people than the capacity of the ground. The guidelines further said that small vehicles should be used for the immersion of idols and the minimum number of people should be involved in the immersion programs.

The order further stated that at the time of idol immersion, there should not be more than the prescribed limit, and the rules of social distance and wearing of masks must be followed. It should be ensured that no gathering of people exceeds the capacity at any religious place.

It has been said in the instructions that it should be ensured that the traffic is not obstructed and the suspicious vehicles should be checked by putting up barriers and police check posts. The rules of the Motor Vehicles Act should also be strictly followed. Along with this, special attention is to be given to public facilities like electricity, drinking water and cleanliness.

Meanwhile, the number of fully vaccinated persons in Uttar Pradesh has reached 11 per cent-mark, which implies that one in every ten persons in the state is now fully vaccinated.

According to official sources, the total number of fully vaccinated persons reached 1.66 crores on Sunday. The new cases took the state tally to 17,09,669 of which 16,86,584 have recovered while 22,887 have died.

The data suggests that the state’s recovery rate is 98.7 percent and the death rate is 1.3 percent. The state is left with 198 active cases