Goods train derails after collision with tractor in UP’s Agra; 6 injured

At least six persons were injured when a tractor trolley they were travelling in collided with a goods train, leading to the derailment at a level crossing on Bansi Paharpur-Rupbas rail section in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.

“The collision led to the derailment of four wheels of a wagon of the train,” officials with North Central Railway said. “Train no. BXR Spl (LD-42 BCN+01 BV); EP no. 31823, dashed with a road vehicle (tractor trolley) and got derailed by one wagon with four wheels first from train engine at LC Gate no. 27,” Agra division of North Central Railway stated.

The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital. No casualties were reported in the collision incident, officials said.

An accident relief train has been rushed to the spot, and restoration work has been started, they said.

More details are awaited.