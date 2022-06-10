The police have finally registered an FIR against the nephew of an Uttar Pradesh minister, almost a week after he allegedly assaulted a home guards’ officer.

Before aid arrived, Amit Kumar, the nephew of UP minister Arun Kumar Saxena, had beaten up the home guards battalion commander in public, tearing his uniform and abusing and slapping him for about 30 minutes.

A viral video shows Amit and his aides thrashing Omendra Kumar, a home guards officer, at a tea kiosk in Bareilly, which police have confirmed is authentic. Omendra’s uniform was torn and abused by the males, who were carrying beer bottles in their hands.

The local police in Bareilly registered an FIR but did not initially name Amit. Omendra had gone to the stall on Saturday night.

According to the complaint, the men asked about his ‘duty area’ and hurled abuses at him.

(with inputs from INAS)