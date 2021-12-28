ECI team on 3-day visit to UP to review poll preparedness

A team of the Election Commission of India will be on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the State Assembly elections in 2022.

This comes after the Allahabad High Court on Thursday had requested the Election Commission of India amid the Omicron scare to immediately postpone the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh for 1-2 months. The court also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ECI to immediately ban rallies and public meetings of political parties in the state.

From Tuesday to Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, and other senior officers of the ECI will meet with state government officials to evaluate preparations for the Assembly elections. Rahul Sharma, ECI’s Principal Secretary (Protocol), said the Commission will meet with members of national and recognised political parties on Tuesday.

A meeting with Chief Electoral Officer (Uttar Pradesh) Ajay Kumar Shukla, state police, and nodal officers from the central paramilitary forces will follow. On Tuesday, there will be a separate gathering with officers from other law enforcement agencies.

In the year 2022, assembly elections will be held in five states: Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab. According to the source, the dates could be released in the first week of January. On Tuesday, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other officials would travel to Uttar Pradesh to assess poll readiness.