UP Congress MLC wants ‘chulha’, cites rising LPG prices

Uttar Pradesh Congress MLC Deepak Singh has written a letter to the estate department, asking for a ‘chulha’ (small earthen or brick stove) at his official residence, citing the high price of LPG cylinders.

Deepak Singh said in his letter to the in-charge of the building in which he has been allotted a house, saying there is no chance of getting a respite from the high price of LPG before 2024.

“Ensure arrangement of ‘chulha’ in the apartment allotted to me and all the three blocks in the multi-storied building in Dalibagh because as compared to the price of a cooking gas cylinder, wood and coal are cheaper,” he wrote.

He further said that one LPG cylinder worth Rs 975 needs to be refilled twice a month, while the cost of cooking food on a ‘chulha’ will be Rs 500 per month.

Singh said that the majority of the legislators living in his building also want this arrangement.

The Congress party has been attacking the government over the fuel price hike and demanding that the burden on the common man be eased by removing some of the taxes imposed by the Central government.