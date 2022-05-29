Follow Us:
  1. Home / Uttar Pradesh / CM Yogi to inaugurate state BJP’s executive meeting

CM Yogi to inaugurate state BJP’s executive meeting

As per UP government, this is the first meeting after the BJP won a second term in state in the Assembly elections in March.

SNS | Lucknow | May 29, 2022 9:37 am

BJP, meeting, state

Photo: IANS

To discuss plans to fast-track its beneficiary outreach ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the BJP’s state working committee meeting on Sunday.

As per the UP government, this is the first meeting after the BJP won a second term in the state in the Assembly elections in March.

“The state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh held a meeting to finalise the agenda of the working committee,” said BJP general secretary Govind Narain Shukla,

Swatantra Dev Singh will also chair the state working committee meeting, making it clear that the new state chief would be named later.

According to sources, the meeting will also discuss the preparations for celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eight years in office and the strategy for the upcoming by-polls to the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha biennial elections, and the Legislative Council polls.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

BJP cadres in U.P. turn poll weary: Too much work, too few rewards
Hardik Patel hints at joining BJP next week
NCB lets off Aryan: MVA feels 'vindicated', says its a 'slap' for BJP