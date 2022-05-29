CM Yogi to inaugurate state BJP’s executive meeting

To discuss plans to fast-track its beneficiary outreach ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the BJP’s state working committee meeting on Sunday.

As per the UP government, this is the first meeting after the BJP won a second term in the state in the Assembly elections in March.

“The state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh held a meeting to finalise the agenda of the working committee,” said BJP general secretary Govind Narain Shukla,

Swatantra Dev Singh will also chair the state working committee meeting, making it clear that the new state chief would be named later.

According to sources, the meeting will also discuss the preparations for celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eight years in office and the strategy for the upcoming by-polls to the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha biennial elections, and the Legislative Council polls.