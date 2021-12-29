Authorities calling 10 lakh in Agra who missed 2nd jab

Of the total adult population in Agra, around 10 lakh have missed the second dose after expiry of the scheduled jab date as calls are made to them amid the looming Omicron scourge.

Sanjeev Burman, Agra district immunization officer, said: “Missing out the second dose means one is less protected. It means that if you are exposed to the infection, you may get infected severely.”

According to health department records, 15.55 lakh out of the 35 lakh adult population in Agra district were fully vaccinated.

Over the past 12 months, 28.60 lakh people received the first dose. Out of these, more than 90 per cent were administered the Covishield.

Of the 13.05 lakh who received the first jab, 10 lakh had taken the first shot more than three months ago.

A.K. Srivastava, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Agra district, said both doses are needed for adequate protection against severe Covid infection and hospitalisation.

“We are prioritising on administering the second dose to beneficiaries who have not got themselves jabbed even after the expiry of the prescribed interval between the two doses. There are around 10 lakh people who have missed the prescribed time for taking the second dose. We are calling them to complete the course of vaccination without further delay,” he said.

Following orders of the Central government, the state’s health department has also started training the nursing staff for administering a booster dose to people above 60 years and children in the age group of 15 to 18 years.

Meanwhile, four new cases of Covid were detected in Agra district on Tuesday, taking the tally of active cases to 14, the highest in the last three months.

The CMO said, “Samples of those who tested positive are being sent for genome sequencing to identify the variant of Covid-19. So far, there is no case of Omicron in Agra district.”