Australian MP praises Yogi Govt’s Covid management

Uttar Pradesh model of Covid management earned a worldwide accolade with the Australian MP, Jason Wood heaping praises on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for effectively managing the Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

Key elements of the ‘UP Covid Model’ — such as contact tracing, early detection, isolation, free and timely provision of medicine kits and treatment to the rural populace has won laurels across the world.

Impressed by the UP Model of Covid-19 Management, he has expressed a desire of working with the UP government.

Wood wrote on his twitter, “Many thanks to CM of UP Yogi Adityanath for his kind message to me. We look forward to working with U.P. Government for enrichment of culture and development. Appreciate UP Government’s Covid control efforts in this difficult time”.

A few days back, Australia’s federal independent Member of Parliament Craig Kelly also praised the state of Uttar Pradesh for successfully ‘smashing’ the ‘scary’ Delta variant of COVID-19. The Australian MP said that the state of Uttar Pradesh with a population of nearly 24 crore curbed the second wave of COVID-19.

Patrick Brauckmann, a Canadian Investor, lauded the UP Model of Covid Management referring to the effective leadership of Yogi Adityanath in ‘crushing the curve’, sources in the UP government said.

Uttar Pradesh’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases has been on the downswing. Recoveries continued to outnumber new cases in the state.

Eliminating the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, out of the 1,91,446 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 33 samples tested positive for the Covid-19 infection and as a result the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has slumped to even lower than 0.01 per cent in Uttar Pradesh.

No new case has been identified in the 59 districts of the state.