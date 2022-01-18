Aparna Yadav to join BJP tomorrow

Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, will join the BJP in presence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 10 am.

Aparna Yadav is Mulayam Singh’s younger son Pratik Yadav’s spouse. According to sources, discussions between the BJP and Aparna Yadav have been ongoing for some time, and the two parties have reached an agreement just days before the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

Aparna Yadav ran for the Lucknow Cantt seat in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. She was defeated by BJP candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi by 33,796 votes.

UP assembly election 2022 will be held to elect 403 MLAs. The term of the current UP assembly, elected in 2017, will expire on May 14, 2022.