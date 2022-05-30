Accompanied by Akhilesh, Jayant files nomination for RS

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary filed his nomination papers as a joint SP-RLD candidate for the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Jayant was accompanied by Samajwadi President (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav when he came to file his nomination papers.

“I am grateful to Akhilesh Yadav for his party’s support to my candidature and I assure that I will raise relevant issues in the Rajya Sabha,” he told the reporters.

By announcing support to Jayant Chaudhary, the Samajwadi Party has made the first move to cement the SP-RLD alliance for the Lok Sabha elections.

Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, said that this was an extension of the SP-RLD friendship.

Jayant Chaudhary will be the third candidate supported by the Samajwadi Party for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

The party has already announced its support for Kapil Sibal, who is contesting as an independent candidate. Another SP nominee is Javed Ali.

The RLD has eight MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and a candidate needs 37 votes to win the seat. The Samajwadi Party has 111 MLAs.