300 units of electricity free in UP if AAP forms its govt: Sisodia

Keeping an eye on the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Thursday that people in the state would get free electricity supply up to 300 units a month once his Aam Aadmi Party was able to form its government in UP.

Addressing a press conference, he made four major announcements targeted at UP voters, besides 300 unit free-of-cost electricity for every household.

Sisodia said within 24 hours of his party succeeding in forming its government in UP, there will be free power supply up to 300 units per meter for every household in the state. All farmers will get free-of-cost electricity supply irrespective of how much power they consume. All pending power bills will be waived. People of UP will get uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply without any difficulty.

He asserted, “If people in Delhi can get free electricity supply up to 200 units and 400 units at half the rate, why can such a facility not be given to the residents of UP? After all, UP can generate enough power for its use which is not possible in Delhi. Power bills in UP will be zero when an AAP government is formed. People can tore their pending power bills as we will waive these off.”

He said the UP government was unjustifiably treating as “criminals” the people whose power bills had remained unpaid. There are many people in UP who have huge unpaid electricity bills due to various reasons.

Criticising the government for many power consumers not being able to clear their bills, Sisodia said, “The people who have pending electricity bills are not criminals. It is the government which is to blame for this situation. It generates money through power.”

AAP’ in-charge of UP Sanjay Singh was also present on the occasion.

Taking on the BJP government in UP led by Yogi Adityanath, Sisodia declared the state would be free from corruption when his party was in power in the state. An AAP government in UP will ensure quality education for students in UP schools. Women will feel safe and farmers will get adequate price for their produce.

He announced that his party would contest the coming assembly elections in UP under the leadership Arvind Kejriwal on its own. He described him as an able administrators who “understands people’s difficulties” as he was “an IITian”.

Replying to a question as to who will be the chief ministerial candidate of his party, Sisodia said it would be made known at the right time.

The AAP leader’s announcement regarding free electricity and other benefits to people has come a day after the party released a list of 100 probable candidates for contesting the coming UP elections on its ticket.

Sanjay Singh said all communities have been given representation in the list, which also has doctors, engineers, advocates, postgraduates and farmers.