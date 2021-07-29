Three policemen have been suspended following the alleged suicide by a rape accused in the lockup of the Maudaha Kotwali police station here.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police (SP), Narendra Kumar Singh said, “A police sub-inspector and two constables, who were prima facie found to be guilty, have been suspended.”

The SP said that Sanjay, a resident of Khandua village in Mahoba district, hanged himself in the lockup of Maudaha Kotwali on Tuesday night. He was taken to the district hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, SP said.

The police had taken the man into custody on charges of luring a teenage girl and raping her, he said.

A sub-inspector (SI) and two constables, who were found prima facie guilty, have been suspended with immediate effect, and investigation of the whole case has been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hamirpur, the SP added.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem.