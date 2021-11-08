3 kids of a family die due to ‘mysterious fever’ in UP

Three children, aged 3, 4, and 5, of one family here died due to a ‘mysterious fever’ within a span of 72 hours, leaving the local residents in a state of panic.

The Baraatbhoj village has been in mourning since Thursday when Veerpal’s younger son, Naresh, 3, died of fever.

His nephew Govind, 4, also fell ill and was taken to a private hospital in Bareilly where he died during treatment the next day.

On Saturday evening, villagers were in for more shock when Veerpal’s daughter Laxmi, 5, suddenly suffered a seizure after drinking milk and died within a few minutes.

After the death of the third child in three days, a team of health officials sent Laxmi’s body for autopsy. The other two children’s bodies had been cremated soon after the death.

Pilibhit’s chief medical officer (CMO) Dr. Seema Agarwal said, “Till now, 151 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Pilibhit with one death.

“Our team visited Baraatbhoj village in Jahanabad area where three children died within 72 hours and they medically examined the family. We also conducted tests of several residents, but no one was diagnosed with dengue or malaria. The autopsy report will make things clear.”