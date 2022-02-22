18 CISF personnel on poll duty injured in accident in UP

The officials in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday said that 18 of its troopers got injured when the bus in which they were travelling turned turtle after an accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

The accident happened on Monday night. There were 38 security personnel travelling in the bus provided by the district administration and they were heading to Lakhimpur Kheri from Shikohabad for the next round of poll on Wednesday, the CISF officials further said.

Out of 36 troopers, 18 got minor injuries. They have been admitted to the local hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri while the two of them have been sent to Lucknow this morning for further treatment, the CISF added.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay MishrTeni also confirmed about this incident and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Got the news about bus accident… I spoke to the Assistant Commandant of CISF, who was also going with them, to know about the situation and all injured are out of danger.”

He also said that a proper arrangement for their treatment has been made and two of the CISF jawans have been referred to Lucknow for better treatment.

The officials here in CISF Headquarter said that they are in touch with the Assistant Commandant Ravi Raj. Meanwhile, additional troopers are being sent to Lakhimpur Kheri to replace the injured jawans.

The fourth phase polling of ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll will be held on Wednesday, including the Lakhimpur Kheri which witnessed protests against the BJP government and MoS Home Affairs Ajay MishrTeni after four farmers, two BJP workers and a journalist were killed on October 3 last year during farmers’ protest.

The fourth phase will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur districts of Uttar Pradesh.