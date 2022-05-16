Friendship Peak ‘A peak to be explored with bunch of best buddies’

Friendship peak situated in the Land of Gods Himachal Pradesh is one of the most popular summits for trekking in the Indian Himalayan region. It is situated at an elevation of 5,287 metres ((17353 ft.) above sea level in the Pir Panjal range in Himachal Pradesh, it truly is a trekker’s paradise. From the summit, one can treat his eyes with the panoramic view of the Pir Panjal range, against the back of silver horizons formed by the Dhauladhar and Great Himalayan ranges. June to September are probably the best ever months to plan any trek. During these months the temperature is ideal during day time. The nights indeed are significantly colder.

Friendship peak is named so because; It is also popularly known as the trekker’s heaven as the trek expedition passes through the Solang Valley. The narrow and steep heights make the trek more adventurous and trekkers love the experience of climbing high mountains while trekking, especially with friends.

This Trek is one of the most challenging treks in Himachal Pradesh and before one plans to trek here, one should primarily be an experienced trekker as this mountain peak lies in high altitudes, consisting of difficult terrain. The journey starts from the beautiful Solang Valley, comprising of several alpine meadows, thick forests embodied with varied species of alpine trees, vivid orchards and a vivacious valley intersected by various small and gushing streams. The trail will become more challenging, as trekkers reach the higher altitudes.

Apart from the astounding horizon, the major attractions on the Friendship Peak Trek are Hadimba Temple in Manali, hot water springs of Vashisht and Roerich Art Gallery, Naggar. The Friendship Peak trek starts from Solang valley, which is a 13 km away from Manali. Solang Valley is located at an elevation of 2,050 metres. From Solang valley, one will have to trek uphill till Bakarthach (3050 m), exploring the beauty of lush green valleys and thick forests. Further, the trek towards the base camps- I & II of the Friendship peak continues. The real action starts on the trail from the base camp II as the trekkers will have to climb over the thick bed of snow.

The other astounding altitudes which would be covered on the way towards this trek are: Manali-2050m, Solang Nala-3300m, Baker Thach camp/Beas Kund camp -3690m, Advance camp-4500m, Summit camp-4900m, Summit-5287m.

(With inputs from: Tour My India and other trusted sources)