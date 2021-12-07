The 360 degree Korean Experience

On December 4, the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) and PVR Ltd. teamed together for a uniquely tailored Korea Experience Day at PVR Director’s Cut, Vasant Kunj, which included a special showing of ‘BLACKPINK: The Movie.’ The members of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK, Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, are celebrating the fifth anniversary of their band’s debut with this latest release from PVR Pictures.

KTO hosted the event for Hallyu fans in the Delhi NCR region, which included an unique screening of a K-movie, a K-food experience, and a special K-pop photo opportunity. From November 17 to November 22, 2021, a social media contest for Hallyu fans was co-promoted on KTO and PVR Vasant Kunj Director’s Cut social media platforms. Thirty lucky winners were chosen to the special screening and experience day.

With the burgeoning Hallyu wave and expanding demand for Korean entertainment in India, KTO has spared no expense in delivering the spirit of South Korea to India’s growing Hallyu fan base. Due to the current travel limitations imposed by the continuing pandemic, it has been experimenting with new ways to provide the Korean experience to Indian audiences.

Recently, it teamed with companies for the KXperience, an online event. The event featured a virtual series of K-pop, K-food, K-beauty, and K-drama, as well as a PAN India social media contest by the K-challenge and special discount offers on Korean products on India e-commerce sites. It was aimed for Indian tourists and Hallyu enthusiasts in the country. The main goal of this event was to bring Korea into the homes of Indians. With over 20 million impressions across all online channels and over 3000 content contributions, the event received a lot of affection from people all over India.

“Thanks to the expanding popularity of K-pop and K-dramas, there has been a big increase in overall awareness about South Korea as a destination, its food, and its culture,” Mr. Y.G. Choi, Director Korea Tourism Organisation, New Delhi, remarked in response to the present occurrence. We intend to take advantage of Indians’ newly discovered enthusiasm for Korea and turn it into genuine travel. Once travel has resumed, we will vigorously promote filming locations for popular Korean films and dramas as tourist attractions for Korea fans to visit in the future.

For this special occasion, we are thrilled to be collaborating with PVR theatres. I hope that this collaboration opens up more opportunities for PVR and KTO to collaborate in the future to promote South Korea and reach out to a pan-India audience interested in Korean entertainment.”