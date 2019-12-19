Youtube music is taking on Spotify, Apple Music and others with the launch of its personalized playlist—”Discover Mix”, “New Release Mix” and “Your Mix”. All three playlists are globally available to YouTube music users. Names of the playlists are inspired from Spotify’s Discover Weekly (Discover Mix) and New Release Mix (Your Mix).

“We are introducing a shelf of three personalised mixes the new Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix to keep you up to date on what’s just been released and introduce you to a wider range of artists and sounds based on your personal taste,” the company said in a statement recently.

Similar to Spotify’s Discover Weekly, the ‘Discover Mix’ allow users to explore new artists and music every week. It will deliver 50 tracks every week, with updates every Wednesday.

As the name suggests, second playlist ‘New Release Mix’ focuses on all the recent releases by your favourite artists and others that YouTube thinks the user would like. Most of the new songs on this list will land on Fridays.

The third playlist, Your Mix, is full of songs by artists a user knows and loves, and also mixes in some songs and artists that users have never heard before, but they might like them.

“Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix are now available globally for all YouTube Music listeners. These new mixes are just the beginning of an even more personalised YouTube Music, so stay tuned for more music mixed just for you,” the company added.

Users can find all the three playlists under the “Mixed for you” section on YouTube Music. These playlists can be played on a browser and the iOS and Android apps.

(With input from agencies)