YouTube application is officially gaining picture-in-picture (PiP) support for iOS the functionality was already present in Android devices.

The feature enables that users non-premium and premium to close the YouTube app and continue to watch their video in a small pop-up window, reported by news agency.

In a statement to MacRumors, YouTube said that PiP is currently rolling out to all premium subscribers on iOS and that a larger rollout to all US iOS users will take place soon.

The PiP support, on an operating system level, was first introduced on iPads with the iOS 9 update. iOS devices received the update much later with iOS 14. Some iPad users can still use the PiP while using YouTube on the Safari browser. In most cases, this feature was only introduced to premium subscribers. YouTube PiP has been a constant back and forth utility.

At least in the United States iOS users, with or without a YouTube Premium subscription feature will be available, despite some speculation that YouTube may have limited PiP support for only paying subscribers, the report said.

Some users have found creative workarounds utilising Shortcuts to turn off built-in parameters on the YouTube site that disables PiP.