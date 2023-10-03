Your children may live a 100 years and cancer could be curable: Jamie Dimon CEO JP Morgan

According to Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase, the cutting-edge technology of artificial intelligence has the ability to shorten the workweek to 3.5 days and extend life to 100 years.

According to Dimon in an interview with Bloomberg TV, the likelihood that AI will play a role in “treating diseases like cancers” is the reason behind his upbeat perspective on life expectancy. He pointed out that AI technology is “real” and “living” and is capable of taking the place of people in a number of fields.

“Your children are going to live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology,” Dimon said on October 2. “And literally they’ll probably be working three-and-a-half days a week,” he added.

The CEO of Chase claims that AI will be “critical” to the future success of his business. Months prior, he had said that the technology was helpful in boosting risk management, generating customer engagement, and boosting productivity.

Despite its benefits, AI does pose a significant danger to jobs, according to Dimon. In spite of some jobs being lost, he insisted that AI will significantly raise the standard of living for the working people.

According to him, AI might hurt society in addition to posing a threat to some of the current job sectors. “Technology has advanced humanity in incredible ways, yet there are drawbacks, like when airplanes crash or drugs are overused. The use of AI by evil people to commit crimes is, in my opinion, this one’s worst drawback, Dimon was quoted as saying.