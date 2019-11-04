Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has become the leader of a single-brand retail network with the largest exclusive brand retail network in India said a study on Monday conducted by Channelplay, a retail and channel solution provider.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer’s retail network is inclusive of all the single-brand retail outlets Xiaomi – Mi Home, Mi Studio and Mi Stores. The second dominant player also belonged to the electronics category – Samsung India, followed by Cafe Coffee Day(CCD), Dominos India, and Bata making it to the top five.

“A large proportion of consumers prefer a physical product experience before buying and another significant proportion is reluctant in making financial transactions online, especially for high-value products. This has largely established the need for brand experience stores,” Sundeep Holani, CEO, Channelplay said in a statement.

Channelplay’s previous study analysis in industries retailing a physical product were audited across apparel, footwear, jewellery, watches, electronics, pharmacy, furniture, furnishings and more.

A few of the other popular brands which were evaluated were HP, Lenovo, Kohler, McDonalds, Subway, Puma, Ferns & Petals, Benetton, Baskin Robbins, More Supermarket and Reliance Fresh.

