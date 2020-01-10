Bharti Airtel on Friday announced its WiFi calling feature has crossed one million users already. The service was launched recently and supports over 100 smartphones across 16 brands currently.

The service uses Wi-Fi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows customers to make telco-grade calls to any network. This improves experience as customers can seamlessly switch to Airtel Wi-Fi Calling.

“We are delighted with the extremely positive customer response for Airtel Wi-Fi Calling. The technology has transformed the indoor network quality for Airtel mobile customers, particularly in high population density areas in urban markets,” Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

“Airtel is also the first to make the service live across India and our customers can use the feature on any Wi-Fi.”

There is no extra charge for calls made over Airtel Wi-Fi Calling and the application consumes minimal data. Customers can get started on Airtel Wi-Fi calling on their smartphone without the need for any additional calling app or SIM card.

Jio WiFi calling will be enabled pan-India between 7 January and 16 January, and will be compatible with 150 mobile handsets, Jio said on Wednesday.

(With input from agencies)