WhatsApp working on new features to enhance user experience

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on several new features to enhance the user experience on the chatting platform.

The features, which the company presently working on include — media upload quality, event reminders for community groups, AI-powered images, and channel forwarding, according to WABetaInfo.

Currently available to some beta testers, the “media upload quality” feature will allow users to select the default quality of photos and videos from the storage and data section on the iOS app. This feature will roll out to more people over the coming days.

The “event reminder” feature for community group chats will let users set reminders for their events. Through reminders, community admins will be able to ensure that members stay updated and engaged with scheduled events. This feature is presently under development and it will be available in a future update of the app.

Another feature, “AI-powered images”, which the company is working on, will use Meta AI, an intelligent assistant capable of complex reasoning, following instructions, visualising ideas, and solving nuanced problems.

WhatsApp is exploring the implementation of a new shortcut within the chat attachment sheet to help users quickly create AI-powered images. This feature is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app, according to the report.

Lastly, the “channel forwarding” feature will allow channel owners to forward messages, photos, videos, and GIFs from their personal chats to their channels. This feature is also under development and it will be available in a future update of the app.