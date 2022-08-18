WhatsApp screenshot blocking now arrives on Android beta

Meta-owned WhatsApp has started the beta testing of the screenshot blocking feature on Android, if everything goes as per plans, this feature will prevent users from taking screenshots to view images and videos, the media reported.

WhatsApp has already tested the same feature in iOS beta testing.

Recently the founder of meta, Mark Zuckerberg, announced three new upcoming privacy features which will give users more control over their conversations and add layers of protection when messaging.

Screen capture blocking was one of that components and was a work in progress on WhatsApp beta testing for iOS, and has not been spotted on Android beta by WhatsApp beta tracker site WABetaInfo.

“WhatsApp is working on a new presentation screen that introduces the new version of view once: thanks to this new version, it is impossible to take screenshots to view images and videos,” the website said on Thursday.

When the recipient tries to take a screenshot from view images and videos, the screenshot will be automatically blocked. However, the sender will not receive any notification.

Nevertheless, there is still plenty of things a user can do to take a photo, using a secondary phone or camera is one thing.

New features allow WhatsApp users to exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you’re online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages.

“We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations,” Zuckerberg had said.

