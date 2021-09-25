WhatsApp Payments testing ‘cashback’ feature in India

After enabling a new payment chat shortcut, to quickly send payments from the chat bar, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on another feature for payments called “Cashback” for Indian users.

As the name suggests, users can receive cashback from using WhatsApp Payments after 48 hours, according to WABetaInfo.

The company is introducing cashback to encourage its users to try WhatsApp Payments, a safe and easy way to send money.

As per the report, it is not yet clear if everyone will be able to get the cashback or only users that have never sent a payment on WhatsApp, but WhatsApp is going to clarify this when the feature will be available.

Note that this is limited to Unified Payment Interface (UPI) Payments in India, users can only get one cashback and you might receive up to Rs 10 cashback for their payment, the report said.

However, it added that this value may change before the official release of the feature.

Recently, the instant messaging platform introduced the Payments Backgrounds feature on the platform to strengthen its payment services offering in India.

Designed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on the UPI, the payments feature on WhatsApp is an India-first, real-time payment system that enables transactions with over 227 banks.