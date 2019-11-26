For a while now, instant online messaging service WhatsApp has been working on its dark mode and on a feature aimed to disappear the messages. In the latest update, the US-based firm has introduced the most talked and awaited features of the app.

The WhatsApp beta version 2.19.348 for Android has the ‘disappearing messages’ feature, which is renamed as ‘Delete Messages’, WABetaInfo reported. The feature is currently on trial mode and is not out for the public as yet. Currently, the app allows users to delete their messages on one-to-one conversations or on group chats.

As per the reports, the ‘disappearing messages’ will be self-destructing, and users will be able to turn on or off this feature by choosing their desired intervals from the given options—1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month and 1 year. 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month and 1 year. Currently, users have the option to delete their messages, but after deleting every message WhatsApp shows—”This message has been deleted” message on the same location in the chat chain. But with the ‘disappearing message’ feature the message will be vanished after the opted interval, leaving no trace behind.

The latest update also showed that the company has developed the dark mode as well. The feature is almost ready and soon it will be rolled out for public.

