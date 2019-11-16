This year, WhatsApp has introduced a range of new features. Among all, the new group privacy feature is the most useful one. With the help of this feature, users can pick groups on which they want to get added.

So far, all users on WhatsApp had the freedom to add others in various groups, and if an individual doesn’t want to be a part of that group the only option was to leave or exit from that particular group. But WhatsApp has recently announced that users will have more control over ‘WhatsApp groups’.

In order to avail this feature, users need to install the latest version of the app. For Android, it is version 2.19.308 and for iPhone, it is 2.19.112. The update is available on both Google Play Store and App Store.

How to activate it

First, go to the “Settings” option and then tap on ‘Account’. Then, click on the “Privacy” and select “Group” option. In that segment users will have to pick one from the three options, “Everyone”, “My Contacts” or “My Contacts Except”, depending on their preference.

“My Contact” option will allow users’ contacts to add them in groups, while “My Contacts Except” implies users will be asked for approval before they are added in a group. It will be done via personal invite, which needs to be approved within three days before the invite expires.

(With input from agencies)