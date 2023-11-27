WhatsApp channels cross 500 million monthly active users

Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp Channels had crossed 500 million monthly active users on Wednesday. Channels are a new way to obtain information from individuals, organisations, and teams you follow on WhatsApp.

Channels are distinct from private chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers. Mark Zuckerberg said, “500 million monthly activities on WhatsApp Channels in the first 7 weeks! Great to see the WA community so engaged.”

Sharing his thoughts on WhatsApp Channel, Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh said, “My WhatsApp Channel is where I communicate with my fans in a personal and authentic way. It feels like I’m connecting with them, sharing the most important moments of my life with them, just like I would with my friends and family back home. Whether it’s my new song, an exciting collaboration or just a good morning message, WhatsApp Channels is where I express myself and feel closer to my community of fans.”

Indian celebrity chef, Ranveer Brar, said, “WhatsApp Channels has been an amazing platform to build my community of food lovers and share content that I’m passionate about, all things food! Whether it’s sharing my favourite recipes, cooking tips or personal moments, WhatsApp Channels is the perfect place to do that and the best part is that it’s as simple as sending a message.”

Advertisement

WhatsApp said in a statement, “This is just the beginning, and we’ll continue to add more features and expand Channels based on feedback we get from users. If you’re looking to hear about more product updates directly from us, we’ve now also launched the official WhatsApp Channel to keep you up-to-date on what we’re building.”

In September, WhatsApp introduced Channels, a one-way platform for sharing information with followers. Stickers on channels is a new feature that WhatsApp released on Wednesday.