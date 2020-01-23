Instagram has decided to take the web series to a whole new level with its upcoming series titled “Firsts”.

The concept of the web series is to introduce the idea of one-minute episodes when it launches on Instagram this weekend.

“Firsts” is the first series to premiere in this format on the photo-sharing platform.

The first season of the show will take the users back to their school days and bring back the memories of their innocent school romance. The series features actors like Rohan Shah, Apoorva Arora, along with others including Viraj Ghelani and Urvi Singh.

Every episode captures the significant “firsts” in their relationship, the first time they see each other, their first conversation, their first date and so on.

“Firsts” goes live on January 25.

(With input from agencies)