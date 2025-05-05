Warren Buffett shares views on tariffs, AI, dollar depreciation, and Berkshire Hathaway’s cash reserves at annual meeting

Renowned investor Warren Buffett, at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting where he announced he would be stepping down at the end of the year, shared his opinion on a wide range of important topics, including tariffs, artificial intelligence (AI), currency depreciation, the company’s vast cash reserves, and investments in real estate.

The 94-year-old investing legend criticised tariffs, calling them a “big mistake” and warned that trade should never be used as a weapon.

Buffett emphasised the importance of global trade, stating that the United States has risen from humble beginnings to become the world’s most significant country.

He pointed out that America should focus on trading with the rest of the world, excelling in areas where it is best, while other nations should do the same in their respective strengths.

Buffett also addressed the issue of currency depreciation, describing it as a natural tendency of governments to gradually devalue currency over time.

He called it a “scary” phenomenon and admitted that the US dollar is expected to weaken against foreign currencies in 2025.

However, he made it clear that Berkshire Hathaway is not taking any specific steps to mitigate the impact of currency depreciation on its income.

“We don’t do anything about the impact of currency devaluation on quarterly and annual earnings,” Buffett remarked.

He added that he could not recall any board meeting where he suggested any action to address this issue.

Buffett further emphasised that Berkshire Hathaway avoids focusing on short-term metrics, as the company does not consider them in its decision-making process.

Turning to the company’s large cash reserves, which exceed $300 billion, Buffett defended Berkshire’s cautious approach.

He reassured stakeholders that the company remains optimistic about the future. “We don’t just emphasise capital investment to show that we are doing something,” he said.

He mentioned that Berkshire was recently close to making a $10 billion investment, and when the right opportunity arises, the company would not hesitate to spend “100 billion dollars”.

Asked about AI, Buffett passed the question to Ajit Jain, Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway’s Insurance Operations.

Jain acknowledged that AI is a game-changer, particularly in transforming how the company assesses and prices risks, as well as how it handles claims.

However, Jain also stated that Berkshire Hathaway has never been a leader in emerging technologies and, so far, has not found any compelling opportunities in AI to pursue.