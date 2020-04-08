Twitter chief executive officer, Jack Dorsey, has pledged to donate $1 billion to support global COVID-19 relief efforts.

Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006 and payment firm ‘Square’, announced a series of tweets on Tuesday saying, it’s important to show his work so others can learn.

Dorsey, who has a fortune of about $3.9 billion, said that the amount being donated is approximately equivalent to 28 per cent of his wealth.

I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

Dorsey also tweeted a link to a public Google Doc where people can track which organisations the fund’s money will go to. He said the needs are increasingly urgent, and he wants to see the impact in his lifetime.

In the past, Dorsey has funded $40 million in grants to many organisations with proven impact and efficiency, mostly anonymously.

The latest donation by Dorsey is by far the biggest single pledged amount to the global fight to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Amazon founder and world’s richest man Jeff Bezos announced to donate 0.1 per cent of his wealth worth $123 billion.

In an Instagram post, had said he would donate $100 million to FeedingAmerica charity.

“Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly,” Bezos said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Like Bezos, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has given $100 million to efforts to develop vaccine for COVID-19 and to fund testing and treatments. Similarly, founder of Dell Michael Dell also pledged 100 million to the fight against COVID-19.