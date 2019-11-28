Social networking site Twitter is testing new features on its prototype app, Twttr. These features are primarily aimed to enhance users’ experience on the website, as under these new features the company is testing ways to display flow conversations, including thread replies and other visual cues, TechCrunch reported on Thursday.

Similar to Reddit, Twitter is also trying to use thin grey lines thread the replies to the original post. The new features were spotted on Twitter by noted reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

Twitter continues working on Conversation Tree now with the ability to focus a specific tweet, even from a permalink pic.twitter.com/CVadSqbFDP — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 26, 2019

“Twitter Web App is testing reddit-like conversation tree. The concept first appeared on its experimental Twttr iOS app, and now it might come to the web app too! It helps keeping track of the flow of conversation,” she tweeted.

Twttr was to be launched with the aim of publicly experimenting with new features to Twitter user interface to gather feedback before actually rolling out these changes to all the users.

The prototype Twitter app has so far focused mainly on how threaded conversations would look. Currently, Twttr labels the poster of the original tweet with a little microphone icon, similar to Reddit.

