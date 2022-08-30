Truecaller has enhanced its app and launched a fresh version for iOS/iPhone users around the world to offer 10 times better protection against spam and scam calls.

Truecaller has enhanced its app and launched a fresh version for iOS users around the world to offer better protection against spam and scam. The newly designed app will be smaller in size and work faster.

The Swedish caller identification app on Tuesday announced that the iOS app has been completely rewritten from the ground up to be lighter, more efficient and offers10 times better spam, scam, and business call identification compared to previous versions of the app.

Able to separate the noise from the communication

The company was working on this update for a very long time for iPhone users. Now users will be able to separate the noise from the communication they want to respond to.

“This update has been a long time coming for many iPhone users, and now we can offer them the best performing identifier of spam and scam to help them separate the noise from the communication they want to respond to,” Alan Mamedi, co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, said in a statement.

Completely fresh design

The app also has a complete design refresh and user experience flow that results in shorter initial onboarding times and quicker day-to-day navigation through the app.

“We have been innovating within Apple’s platform to bring users more powerful features like Call Alerts, Call Reason, and a convenient search extension,” Alan Mamedi, co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, said in a statement.

These new updates are coming soon

The company said that it will soon bring major improvements in SMS filtering, spam detection, and community-based services, including a redesigned number look-up widget to search for unknown callers even faster..

The iPhone users will also be able to automatically block top spammers. Upcoming updates will have feature to view detailed statistics on spam marked numbers and the ability to view and contribute comments on spam marked numbers for additional context

(inputs from IANS)