Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is on a tour to Asia, visited Thailand to meet developers, students, WWDC scholarship winners on Friday.

Post his meeting with the scholarship winners, Cook met “studygrammer” Peanut Butter, who brings intricate Thai handwriting to life on iPad.

“It made my heart sing to spend time with Thailand’s WWDC scholarship winners Kiratijuta and Patcharapon. Amazing to see how your careers have taken off since WWDC! And great to meet studygrammer Peanut Butter who brings intricate Thai handwriting to life on iPad. Stunning!,” said Cook in a tweet.

Later, Cook met with the developers who are using Swift Playgrounds at Apple IconSiam before having food with a pair of food bloggers in Bangkok.

“Thanks to @YodWongnai and food bloggers Yota and Jira for showing me some of Bangkok’s best street food. Jay Fai’s reputation is well deserved – the crab omelette was amazing! Five stars on @Wongnai from me,” the Apple CEO tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Cook visited the Chao Phraya River and did some sight-seeing, which culminated in a visit to the Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan Buddhist temple.

On Wednesday, Cook visited Singapore and on Thursday he met with Shot on iPhone photographers Darren Soh and Aik Beng Chia.

