The Indian government on Monday banned 47 more Chinese apps, taking the total count to 106, a PTI report quoting its source said.

The source privy to the development was quoted as saying that the 47 additional Chinese apps that have been banned now were clones and variants of the apps which were blocked earlier.

An order to this effect was issued on Friday, the source added.

Near the end of June, the government banned 59 Chinese apps, saying they were ‘prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country’. This ban included widely-used TikTok, along with CamScanner, SHAREit, and UC Browser, among others.

The first ban was announced under provisions of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. A day after the ban the government had also asked Google and Apple to remove all banned apps from their respective application stores.

Meanwhile, the list of latest banned apps was not immediately available.

Reports suggest the popular gaming app PUBG Mobile will be part of the banned apps.