Tesla, the Elon Musk-owned EV maker, has announced a new data centre in China. Its aim is to locally collect data from vehicles in the country.

“We have established a data center in China to achieve data storage localisation and will continue to add more local data centers,” the announcement was made by Tesla in its official Weibo account.

“All data generated from the sales of vehicles in the Chinese mainland market will be stored in China,” it further added.

It is to be noted that earlier People’s Liberation Army, China’s military, issued a notice banning Tesla owners from parking their vehicles on bases and in housing complexes. The announcement came despite the fact that Elon Musk categorically stated that “Tesla is not using its vehicles’ cameras to spy on China.”

But it did nothing to quell the concern of the Chinese government, and they stuck with their decision to not allow parking of Tesla vehicles on government property.

Following those situations, Tesla announced last month that it will store all data collected in China locally.

(With IANS inputs)