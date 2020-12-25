Online game streaming service Stadia from Google will receive four new titles as part of Stadia Pro in January 2021.

In addition to nine game titles this year Stadia Pro will include Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Figment, F1 2020, and Hotline Miami, reports agency.

Figment costs $19.99, though the musical journey is currently on discount for $11.99. F1 2020 is the most expensive game being offered in this batch at $59.99, currently $29.99.

Ary and the Secret of Seasons and Hotline Miami will be available for $39.99 and $9.99 respectively.

Currently, there are over 30 games available as part of the Stadia Pro subscription that costs $9.99 (roughly Rs 740) per month.

Google has announced that around 400 new games are on the way for its Stadia Cloud game streaming service.

In a recent interview with MobileSyrup, Jack Buser, Stadia Director of Games, said most of these games would be arriving in 2021 and beyond.